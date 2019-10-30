Charles S. Miller, Sr., Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles S. Miller, Sr., age 69, of Lininger Rd., W. Salem Twp., Greenville, passed away Monday evening October 28, 2019 in the ER of UPMC Horizon Greenville.



He was born in Greenville on August 25, 1950 to Kenneth P. and Gertrude V. (Plummer) Miller.

Charlie had attended Greenville High School.

He was employed for twenty years as a train engineer at Shenango Inc., and most recently was employed as a bartender at the Adams Hotel.



He attended First Church of God and his hobbies included, mowing his yard, tinkering in the garage, hunting, and the outdoors.



On November 21, 1970, he married the former Erma Jane Rearick, she survives.

Also surviving are two sons; Charles S. Miller, Jr. and his wife Dule of Adamsville and Christopher S. Miller and his wife Kathy of Greenville, two sisters; Kay White and her husband James of Greenville and Dorothy Farbotnik and her husband Dave of Cochranton, three brothers; Kenneth Miller and Vicki of Brookfield, Ohio, Harry Miller and his wife Lillie of Mesa, Arizona and Brian Miller and his wife Denise of Greenville, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents.

Calling hours will be Thursday, October 31, 2019, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

First Church of God 192 Vernon Rd., Greenville, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will be Friday, November 1, 2019, 11:00am

First Church of God 192 Vernon Rd., Greenville, Pennsylvania with the

Rev. Rob Robertson, Pastor, officiating



Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.