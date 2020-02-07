Charles S. Kronis “The Greek”, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles S. Kronis “The Greek”, 71, of Howland, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his home.

He was born July 18, 1948 in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of Steve and Penelope Kronis, moving to Ohio about twenty-five years ago, attracted by the friendly people and the low cost of living.

Charlie was an active and avid motorcyclist and also enjoyed guns.

He owned and managed several rental properties.

He is sadly missed by his beloved wife, Grace (Henderson) Kronis, whom he married August 1, 1992 and by his many friends, both two-legged and four-legged.

Preceding him in death are his parents; a son, Steve Charles Kronis and a sister, Sandra.

Friends may call 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.