Charles R. Stafford, Greenville, PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles R. Stafford, 65, of 6 Mingo Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away following a four-year battle with multiple myeloma, at 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at his residence.

He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on September 25, 1953, to Hazel (Weston) Stafford.

Charles graduated from Commodore Perry High School, Hadley, in 1970.

He was a self-employed landscaper and construction worker in Mercer and Crawford counties.

Charles studied for 36 years at White Dragon Martial Arts in Greenville and received a seventh-degree black belt.

He was a hardworking man with a love for the outdoors, especially running, walking, planting flowers, gardening and camping. Charles’ favorite pastime was getting away from everything and relaxing on cruises to the Caribbean, Alaska and the northeast coast.

Charles is survived by his wife at home, Linda S. (Eddy) Stafford. They were married on September 20, 1971.

Also surviving are his mother, Hazel Stafford of Texas; daughter, Sheila M. Stafford; son, Justin C. Stafford of Greenville, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Joseph Murphy of Richmond, Virginia, Sabrina Murphy of Girard, Ohio, Halie Stafford of Phoenix, Arizona, Samantha Murphy of Girard, Ohio and one great-grandchild, Gage Loveless of Girard, Ohio. He is also survived by a very special aunt, Barbara Baker of Greenville.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m., at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home, following the visitation at 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, with Reverend James W. Sodano, pastor of Perry Baptist Church in Hadley, officiating.

Burial will be held at Delaware Cemetery, Fredonia, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions can be made to Family House Shadyside, 5245 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.



