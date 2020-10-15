Charles R. McCarty, Jr., Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our dear Charles R. McCarty, Jr. was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the age of 53.

Chuck is survived by his children, Amanda McCarty Johnson and her husband, Derek Johnson and Charles R. McCarty III; grandchild, Cleo R. Johnson; sisters, Sharon McCarty Haynie and husband, Samuel Haynie and Kathy McCarty Bryant and husband, Bill Bryant; half-sisters, Melissa McCarty Conley and husband, Todd Conley and Danielle McCarty Thompson and husband, Thomas Thompson; he also has left aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other dear family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Mary Jane Korecki McCarty and Charles R. McCarty; stepmother Erin Ifft McCarty and grandparents.

Chuck was a graduate of South Range High School, class of 1985.

He enjoyed cooking and was especially good at making homemade pizza. Baseball was his favorite pastime and he taught his children and others the sport but he also enjoyed watching football, particularly the Minnesota Vikings. As an animal lover, cats would always find their way into his home and heart. Most importantly, he was always willing to help his family and others with any task, great or small, which truly shows how big of a heart he had.

He will be greatly missed by so many and is peacefully with the Lord until one day we are reunited.

There will be a private family service in his memory.

Interment will follow at St. Michaels Catholic Cemetery on Sanderson Avenue in Campbell, Ohio.

