Charles R. Cameron III, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Richard Cameron III, 74, of Croton Avenue, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born in Youngtown, Ohio October 23, 1945 the son of the late Charles R. Cameron II and Verda Evelyn (Miller) Cameron.

Mr. Cameron was a self-employed truck driver for over 40 years and an Army veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the Army Corps of Engineers.

He was an avid Harley Davidson motorcycle rider, enjoyed watching car racing, he had a large collection of tools and he loved his 52B model Mack truck.

He is survived by three children, Charles R. Cameron IV and his wife, Cheryl, of Oklahoma, Krystal D. Champ and her husband, Chris, of New Castle and James F. O’Neil and his wife, Rebecca, of Ellwood City; seven grandchildren, Victoria, Chelsea, Rhianna, Ryan, Izzabel, Cameron and Aiden; three great-grandchildren, Jack, Westley and Micah and his companion, Brianna Little and her children, Patrick, Brian and Charles.

He was also preceded in death by one sister, Mercedes Cameron.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.