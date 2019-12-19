Charles R. Bastress, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles R. Bastress, age 79, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, formerly of 1070 Memorial Boulevard, Sharon, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at his residence.

Born August 26, 1940, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Robert F. and Carrie Laycock Bastress.



Charles was a 1958 graduate of Sharon High School and a 1963 graduate of Penn State University where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration.

He went on to work for United Airlines as a shipping agent in both Miami and Cleveland for over 30 years. He also served in the Army Reserves.



In his spare time Charles enjoyed basketball, traveling and was a collector of many items. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #389 Kendron Lodge and Christ Lutheran Church where he participated in their Meals On Wheels program.



Charles is survived by a daughter, Laura (J.D.) Healy of Lowellville, Ohio and a son, David (LaVerne) Bastress of North Whales, Pennsylvania and two grandchildren.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon.

Services and Internment will be private.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.



Memorial Contributions can be made to the Meals on Wheels, 396 Buhl Blvd, Sharon, PA, 16146.



On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.