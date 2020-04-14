Charles Pruski, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Pruski, 80, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully at 10:57 a.m. Monday, April 13, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital of Youngstown.

He was born Thursday, January 11, 1940 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania the son of the late George and Della Shilling Pruski and lived in Ohio since 1965.

Charles was employed with the Local 935 and loved to go fishing and working on cars.

Fond of memories of Charles will be forever remembered by two daughters, Kathi Pruski of Youngstown and Helen Neal of Youngstown and a granddaughter, Rachel Marie Neal of Niles.

Besides his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Karen F. Pruski who passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 and a son, Charles Anthony Pruski.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services and a caring cremation will take place.

