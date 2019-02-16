Charles Potyonek Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Charles Potyonek, 94, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Caprice Health Care Center in North Lima.

Charles was born in Daiseytown, Pennsylvania, June 7, 1924, son of the late John and Anna Manzuk Potyonek.

He resided in Warren, Ohio, for a number of years before moving to East Palestine, where he has lived for the past 34 years.

Charles was a veteran of the United States Navy and served in World War II.

He was employed with Wein United in Warren as a metal fabricator for 30 years, before his retirement in 1984.

He was a member of the East Palestine Church of Christ and made the risers for their Living Christmas Tree in his garage.

Charles enjoyed woodworking and also was an avid bowler. He was a member of the Happy Seniors Bowling League.

Charles is survived by his wife, Kathryn White Potyonek, whom he married in 1984. He is also survived by a stepson, James (Sue) Evans of New Waterford; stepdaughter, Rebecca (Robert) Weikart of Boardman; stepson-in-law, Bob Stanyard of East Palestine; four stepgrandchildren, Patrick and Andrew Chaplow, Matthew and Sara Stanyard, as well as, eight stepgreat-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as, a stepdaughter, Bonnie Stanyard, in 2016.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 20, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine and one hour prior to the service, 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 21, 2019.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 21, at the East Palestine Church of Christ.

Private interment will follow in Glenview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the First Church of Christ Living Christmas Tree Program in Charles' name, 20 West Martin Street, East Palestine, OH 44413.