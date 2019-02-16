My Valley Tributes

Charles Potyonek Obituary

East Palestine, Ohio - February 16, 2019

By:

Posted: Feb 16, 2019 04:55 PM EST

Updated: Feb 16, 2019 04:55 PM EST

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Charles Potyonek, 94, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Caprice Health Care Center in North Lima.

Charles was born in Daiseytown, Pennsylvania, June 7, 1924, son of the late John and Anna Manzuk Potyonek.

He resided in Warren, Ohio, for a number of years before moving to East Palestine, where he has lived for the past 34 years.

Charles was a veteran of the United States Navy and served in World War II.

He was employed with Wein United in Warren as a metal fabricator for 30 years, before his retirement in 1984.

He was a member of the East Palestine Church of Christ and made the risers for their Living Christmas Tree in his garage.

Charles enjoyed woodworking and also was an avid bowler. He was a member of the Happy Seniors Bowling League.

Charles is survived by his wife, Kathryn White Potyonek, whom he married in 1984. He is also survived by a stepson, James (Sue) Evans of New Waterford; stepdaughter, Rebecca (Robert) Weikart of Boardman; stepson-in-law, Bob Stanyard of East Palestine; four stepgrandchildren, Patrick and Andrew Chaplow, Matthew and Sara Stanyard, as well as, eight stepgreat-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as, a stepdaughter, Bonnie Stanyard, in 2016.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 20, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine and one hour prior to the service, 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 21, 2019.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 21, at the East Palestine Church of Christ.

Private interment will follow in Glenview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the First Church of Christ Living Christmas Tree Program in Charles' name, 20 West Martin Street, East Palestine, OH 44413.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

MyValleyTributes

  • Katherine M. Dorulla Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Katherine M. Dorulla Obituary

    Brookfield, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Philip Michael Anastos Adams Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Philip Michael Anastos Adams Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Robert Beader Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Robert Beader Obituary

    South Pymatuning Township, Pennsylvania - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Charles Potyonek Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Charles Potyonek Obituary

    East Palestine, Ohio - February 16, 2019

    Read More »
  • Robert L. Thompson Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Robert L. Thompson Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - February 11, 2019

    Read More »
  • Peter J. Nagy Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Peter J. Nagy Obituary

    Cornersburg, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Pauline Rose Ezzo Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Pauline Rose Ezzo Obituary

    Girard, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Betty Jean Vesco Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Betty Jean Vesco Obituary

    Girard, Ohio - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Rena G. Taylor Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Rena G. Taylor Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Edward T. Hodos Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Edward T. Hodos Obituary

    Farrell, Pennsylvania - February 11, 2019

    Read More »
  • Cheryl A. DeMaria Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cheryl A. DeMaria Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Emory Beal Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Emory Beal Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - February 13, 2019

    Read More »
  • Richard F. Lowe Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Richard F. Lowe Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - February 13, 2019

    Read More »
  • Bob E. Rozycki Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Bob E. Rozycki Obituary

    Vienna, Ohio - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Kenneth L. Smith Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Kenneth L. Smith Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Denise Jean Metlicka-Thurston Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Denise Jean Metlicka-Thurston Obituary

    Boardman, Ohio - February 7, 2019

    Read More »
  • Peggy J. (Rogers) Bayus Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Peggy J. (Rogers) Bayus Obituary

    Hubbard, Ohio - February 13, 2019

    Read More »
  • Magdalene M. (Johns) Maslach Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Magdalene M. (Johns) Maslach Obituary

    Coitsville, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers