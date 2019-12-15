Charles Pack, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Pack, Sr., 70, of Warren, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 10:03 p.m. in the intensive care unit at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Kentucky, the son of the late, Betty Pack.

Charles was retired from railroad construction.

He is survived by his former wife, Wanda Doolittle of Warren; a daughter, Dessie J. Pack of Warren; grandchildren, Dessie, Andreana, Alexis, Dezmond, Dy-Andrew, Diamond, Danielle, Eddie, Madison, Zack, Darrien and Page and three great-grandchildren, Kyialena, Kerra and Kaylee.

Besides his mother, Charles was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Pack and son, Charles Pack Jr.

There will be no calling hours and a caring cremation will take place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones.

