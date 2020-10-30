Charles N. Maietta, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles N. Maietta, age 66, of Wise Rd., W. Salem Township, Greenville, passed away Thursday morning, October 29, 2020.

He was born in Meadville, PA on May 22, 1954 to Nicholas and Agnes I. (Raptosh) Maietta.

Chuck was a 1972 graduate of Greenville High School and received certification in cabinet building from Long Beach (CA) Community College.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1974-1978 during the Vietnam Era.

Chuck’s first job was as a first mate/engineer on actor John Wayne’s private yacht “The Wild Goose”. Other places of employment throughout the years included, Joy Manufacturing and Humanna Health, both in Long Beach, Nick’s Bar in Greenville, French’s Concrete in Andover, Ohio, Falcon Transport and most recently, UPMC Horizon Greenville, where he worked as a Security Guard.

Chuck was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville, was a member of N.R.A. and was a past member of the Italian Home Club.

He was an avid bowler, belonging to many local leagues, was a Pittsburgh Sports enthusiast and enjoyed golfing, listening to music, watching western movies, riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle and spending time with his family.

Chuck is survived by his mother; Agnes Maietta, two brothers; Michael J. Maietta and his wife Debra and Mark A. Maietta, all of Greenville, two nephews; Stephen Maietta and Nathan Maietta and a niece; Natalie Maietta.

He was preceded in death by his father.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, November 2, 2020 at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High St., Greenville, Pennsylvania with the Rev. Christopher Barnes, Pastor, as celebrant.

Burial with military honors will be rendered by the Greenville VFW Post #3374 will be in

Shenango Valley Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Loutzenhiser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

More stories from WKBN.com: