My Valley Tributes

Charles Michael "Chuck" Wilson Obituary

Niles, Ohio - December 16, 2018

By:

Posted: Dec 16, 2018 03:35 PM EST

Updated: Dec 16, 2018 03:35 PM EST

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Charles Michael “Chuck” Wilson, 69, passed away peacefully at 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, December 16, 2018, at his home, following a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Chuck was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on April 5, 1949, a son of Charles and Clara (Gibb) Wilson. 

He honorably served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. 

He was a 1967 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Youngstown State University.

Chuck retired in April 2011 as a captain and detective with the Niles Police Department where he had served for 40 years. 

He was a member of the Niles F.O.P. Lodge 27 and St. Stephen Church. 

He enjoyed the outdoors and loved to camp, hunt, fish, ride four wheelers and his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. 

Most of all, he cherished the time spent with his children and grandchildren.

Chuck is survived by two daughters, Natalie S. (Bob) Clark, Jr. of Howland, Amanda M. Wilson of Niles; three grandchildren, Taylor, Riley, Robby III Clark of Howland; his former wife, Karen Grimm and her daughter, Stacey Fisher and her children, Austin Waldron, Aubrey Fisher and Autumn Fisher. He is also survived by his siblings, Diane Schulist of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Clara Vanbuskirk of Akron, William H. (Judy) Wilson of Tennessee, his twin, John P. (Bobbie) Wilson of Niles, Rick (Annmarie) Wilson of Niles, Mark (Sharon) Thou of Niles, Jayne Boyle of Applecreek, Jane (Wendal) Shaw of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, Terry Wilson of Akron, Sally (Clint) Finegan of Coshocton and several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Darlene Fought, Delores Reed and Sam Thou.

Calling Hours will be 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 19 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home where the St. Stephen Parish Bereavement Ministry will conduct a prayer service at 6:30 p.m.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 20 at St. Stephen Church, with the Rev. James Korda as celebrant. 

Burial will be in the Soldier’s Section at Niles City Cemetery with a tribute from the Trumbull County Honor Guard.

The family sincerely thanks the kind and compassionate care of Harbor Light Hospice. 

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to send online condolences to the family.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

H. Gilson Blair logo Need help with estate planning and probate? Click here

MyValleyTributes

  • Helen L. Bayuk Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Helen L. Bayuk Obituary

    Greenville, Pennsylvania - December 15, 2018

    Read More »
  • Simmons, Embiid lead 76ers past Cavs in Butler's return
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Simmons, Embiid lead 76ers past Cavs in Butler's return

    Ben Simmons had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists for his third triple-double of the season, Joel...

    Read More »
  • H. Louise Walker Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    H. Louise Walker Obituary

    Greenville, Pennsylvania - December 15, 2018

    Read More »
  • Elizabeth T. (DelBuono) DeVito Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Elizabeth T. (DelBuono) DeVito Obituary

    Poland, Ohio - December 15, 2018

    Read More »
  • Genevieve M. (Tondi) Hawkins Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Genevieve M. (Tondi) Hawkins Obituary

    Hubbard, Ohio - December 15, 2018

    Read More »
  • Karen Lynn Ochsenbine Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Karen Lynn Ochsenbine Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - December 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Michael S. Keller D.O. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Michael S. Keller D.O. Obituary

    Fowler, Ohio - December 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Ronald M. Glass Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Ronald M. Glass Obituary

    Canfield, Ohio - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Thearl Boggs Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Thearl Boggs Obituary

    Vienna, Ohio - December 15, 2018

    Read More »
  • Norma Jean Watson Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Norma Jean Watson Obituary

    Canfield, Ohio - December 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Winifred D. Bowers Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Winifred D. Bowers Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Charles Michael
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Charles Michael "Chuck" Wilson Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - December 16, 2018

    Read More »
  • Hazel I. Crouse Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Hazel I. Crouse Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - December 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Cindy Ann Michael Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cindy Ann Michael Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Thomas M. Matas Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Thomas M. Matas Obituary

    Austintown, Ohio - December 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Doris J. Cavanaugh Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Doris J. Cavanaugh Obituary

    Canfield, Ohio - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Guy A. Shebat Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Guy A. Shebat Obituary

    Canfield, Ohio - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Willie E. Jones, Jr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Willie E. Jones, Jr. Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - December 7, 2018

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers

H. Gilson Blair logo Estate planning and probate help