Charles Michael "Chuck" Wilson Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Charles Michael “Chuck” Wilson, 69, passed away peacefully at 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, December 16, 2018, at his home, following a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Chuck was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on April 5, 1949, a son of Charles and Clara (Gibb) Wilson.

He honorably served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He was a 1967 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Youngstown State University.

Chuck retired in April 2011 as a captain and detective with the Niles Police Department where he had served for 40 years.

He was a member of the Niles F.O.P. Lodge 27 and St. Stephen Church.

He enjoyed the outdoors and loved to camp, hunt, fish, ride four wheelers and his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Most of all, he cherished the time spent with his children and grandchildren.

Chuck is survived by two daughters, Natalie S. (Bob) Clark, Jr. of Howland, Amanda M. Wilson of Niles; three grandchildren, Taylor, Riley, Robby III Clark of Howland; his former wife, Karen Grimm and her daughter, Stacey Fisher and her children, Austin Waldron, Aubrey Fisher and Autumn Fisher. He is also survived by his siblings, Diane Schulist of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Clara Vanbuskirk of Akron, William H. (Judy) Wilson of Tennessee, his twin, John P. (Bobbie) Wilson of Niles, Rick (Annmarie) Wilson of Niles, Mark (Sharon) Thou of Niles, Jayne Boyle of Applecreek, Jane (Wendal) Shaw of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, Terry Wilson of Akron, Sally (Clint) Finegan of Coshocton and several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Darlene Fought, Delores Reed and Sam Thou.

Calling Hours will be 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 19 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home where the St. Stephen Parish Bereavement Ministry will conduct a prayer service at 6:30 p.m.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 20 at St. Stephen Church, with the Rev. James Korda as celebrant.

Burial will be in the Soldier’s Section at Niles City Cemetery with a tribute from the Trumbull County Honor Guard.

The family sincerely thanks the kind and compassionate care of Harbor Light Hospice.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to send online condolences to the family.