My Valley Tributes

Charles M. Xenakis Obituary

Campbell, Ohio - August 6, 2018

By:

Posted: Aug 07, 2018 01:08 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 07, 2018 07:28 PM EDT

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Services will be held Friday August 10 at 11:00 a.m. at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, with Rev. Steve Denas officiating, for Charles M. Xenakis, 73, who passed away Monday morning, August 6, 2018.

Charlie was born December 11, 1944, in Youngstown, the son of Mike and Dorothy Ramsey Xenakis but at age two went to live with his dad, YiAYia, Papou Nana Fay, Aunt Mary and Aunt Poppie.

He graduated in 1962 from Campbell Memorial, playing and lettering in football all four years. 

After graduation, he worked with the Bridge Painters, then Youngstown Sheet and Tube. Charlie’s passion was police work and began his career as a policeman in 1968 in Campbell, and attended YSU to study hostage negotiations. He worked drug undercover, then got his sergeant stripes and lastly he served as police chief, until his retirement in 1998. Charlie had a decorated 30 year career in the police department and will always be remembered as a person who helped everyone in Campbell.

He was a member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

Charlie loved to hunt and fish, even shooting a black bear in Canada.

Charlie will be deeply missed by his wife, the former Marily Johnson, whom he married September 21, 1965; his sons, Michael (Wilma) of Campbell and Chuck (Jamie) of Columbus; four granddaughters, Alexis, Christina, Lila and Mia and future grandson, Jacob Carpenter; his sister, Kathy Goldburg; wonderful cousins, John, Kathy, Connie, Renee and Mike; his many fishing buddies; good friends and little buddy, Zeus.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The Xenakis family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday morning, August 10 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell, prior to the 11:00 a.m. funeral service.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 8 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

H. Gilson Blair logo Need help with estate planning and probate? Click here

MyValleyTributes

  • Brenda L. Smith Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Brenda L. Smith Obituary

    Hubbard, Ohio - August 3, 2018

    Read More »
  • Alois Wanda Burnett Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Alois Wanda Burnett Obituary

    Leavittsburg, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Terry
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Terry "T.J." J. Campbell Obituary

    Liberty, Ohio - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Ronald A. Beshara Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Ronald A. Beshara Obituary

    Canfield, Ohio - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • James Joseph Danko Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    James Joseph Danko Obituary

    Howland, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Gary Richard Churchill Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Gary Richard Churchill Obituary

    Cortland, Ohio - August 3, 2018

    Read More »
  • Jennifer Lynn Huff Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Jennifer Lynn Huff Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Jason Mark Fusillo Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Jason Mark Fusillo Obituary

    Girard, Ohio - August 4, 2018

    Read More »
  • Mary Bednar Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Mary Bednar Obituary

    Campbell, Ohio - August 4, 2018

    Read More »
  • Shirlee Bell Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Shirlee Bell Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Victoria Maywa Jennings Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Victoria Maywa Jennings Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Charles M. Xenakis Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Charles M. Xenakis Obituary

    Campbell, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Richard Lee Roth Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Richard Lee Roth Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 4, 2018

    Read More »
  • Jonathan L. Wilkins Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Jonathan L. Wilkins Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - July 29, 2018

    Read More »
  • Charles R.
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Charles R. "Cappy" Bolchalk Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Robert
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Robert "Bob" Kilbert Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Cameron Herbert Stewart Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cameron Herbert Stewart Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - July 29, 2018

    Read More »
  • Doris Ann Spindler Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Doris Ann Spindler Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 4, 2018

    Read More »

Trending Stories