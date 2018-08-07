Charles M. Xenakis Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Services will be held Friday August 10 at 11:00 a.m. at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, with Rev. Steve Denas officiating, for Charles M. Xenakis, 73, who passed away Monday morning, August 6, 2018.

Charlie was born December 11, 1944, in Youngstown, the son of Mike and Dorothy Ramsey Xenakis but at age two went to live with his dad, YiAYia, Papou Nana Fay, Aunt Mary and Aunt Poppie.

He graduated in 1962 from Campbell Memorial, playing and lettering in football all four years.

After graduation, he worked with the Bridge Painters, then Youngstown Sheet and Tube. Charlie’s passion was police work and began his career as a policeman in 1968 in Campbell, and attended YSU to study hostage negotiations. He worked drug undercover, then got his sergeant stripes and lastly he served as police chief, until his retirement in 1998. Charlie had a decorated 30 year career in the police department and will always be remembered as a person who helped everyone in Campbell.

He was a member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

Charlie loved to hunt and fish, even shooting a black bear in Canada.

Charlie will be deeply missed by his wife, the former Marily Johnson, whom he married September 21, 1965; his sons, Michael (Wilma) of Campbell and Chuck (Jamie) of Columbus; four granddaughters, Alexis, Christina, Lila and Mia and future grandson, Jacob Carpenter; his sister, Kathy Goldburg; wonderful cousins, John, Kathy, Connie, Renee and Mike; his many fishing buddies; good friends and little buddy, Zeus.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The Xenakis family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday morning, August 10 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell, prior to the 11:00 a.m. funeral service.

