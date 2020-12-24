Charles M. Wasser, Jr., Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles M. “Marty” Wasser, Jr., age 73, formerly of Linn-Tyro Road, Otter Creek Township, passed away Sunday afternoon, December 20, 2020, in The Grove at Greenville.

He was born in Greenville on January 23, 1947, to Charles M. Wasser, Sr. and Dorothy (Hoovler) Wasser.

He was a 1964 graduate of Reynolds High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1966 – 1968 during Vietnam.

Marty had been employed for 11 years in the sanding department at Kraftmaid in Orwell, Ohio and had previously been employed as a roll former for 18 years at Michigan Hanger, Niles, Ohio.

He was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville.

Marty was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed spending time with his family and had dressed and played Santa Claus for 25 years.

On February 23, 1974, he married the former, Leah A. Seymour, she passed away on March 10, 1996.

Marty is survived by his son, Jason M. Wasser and his wife Elisabeth of Jamestown; a sister, Cheryl Chase and her husband Dave of Greenville; four brothers, Robert Wasser of Atlantic, Gerald “Buck” Wasser and his wife Diane of Brookfield, Ohio, Philip Wasser and his wife Jean of Greenville and John Wasser and his wife Christina of Greenville; a sister-in-law, Vicki Morgenweck of Saxton, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, McKenzie Wasser, Benjamin Mayfield, Katelyn Graves and Emma Wasser and a great-grandchild, Gracelynn Wasser.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

The family would like to truly thank the staff at The Grove at Greenville for the wonderful care they provided Marty.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, December 31, 2020, 10:00 a.m., St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Rev. Christopher Barnes, Pastor, as celebrant.

Greenville VFW Post #3374 Honor Guard will render military honors at the conclusion of mass.

Inurnment will be in St. Michael Cemetery

All in attendance are required to wear a mask.