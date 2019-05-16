Charles M. “Chuck” Dysert Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles M. “Chuck” Dysert passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, May 13, 2019, at the age of 91.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty Dysert; sons, David (Wendy) of Hudson, Ohio and Douglas of Boulder, Colorado; grandchildren, Phillip, Kevin, Jackie and Kaley; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Savannah, Lily and Rylee; brother, Richard Dysert and numerous nieces and nephews.

Chuck was born on the family farm in Oregon, Ohio, near Toledo, on September 2, 1927, to Millard and Helen Dysert.

After graduating from high school in 1946, he enlisted in the United States Army. His service included 12 months with the 19th Infantry Regiment in Japan as a member of the U.S. Occupational Forces after World War II. He was awarded a World War II Victory Medal and an Army of Occupation Medal – Japan.

Upon leaving the service, Chuck attended the University of Toledo. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in business in 1952.

He married Betty Lou Pittenger on June 16, 1951.

Chuck worked for Standard Oil of Ohio (Sohio) and then British Petroleum for 33 years, retiring in 1985 as a supervisor of internal audit. During his tenure, he worked in Alaska for six months, coordinating internal audit activities during construction of the Alaska Pipeline.

Chuck enjoyed photography, building electronics, travel, listening to pipe organ and bagpipe music, steam-powered farm equipment, spicy foods and working outside.

Chuck and Betty lived in Canfield, Ohio, from October 1966 – February 2019. Chuck was very active in the Canfield community.

He was a member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church for over 50 years, at various times serving as president, treasurer, council member and worship assistant.

He and his wife, Betty, were honored as 2018 AARP Volunteers of the Year and performed volunteer work for many Red Cross blood drives.

Chuck was a warm and giving person who made many friends in every part of his life. All who knew him will remember his kindness, gentle nature and sense of humor.

A memorial service will be held in his honor on Saturday, May 25 at 11:00 a.m. at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 550 North Broad Street, Canfield, OH. Visitation with the family will start at 10:00 a.m. and lunch will be served after the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Operation Blessing or a charity of your choice.

