Charles Louis Honeywood, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Louis Honeywood, 67, of 356 North Street, N.W., Warren, departed this life Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 4:52 a.m. at St. Joseph Health Center, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born September 25, 1952 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph and Mary Oliver Honeywood.

Mr. Honeywood was employed with Republic Steel Corporation for 12 years, before retiring in 1983.

He enjoyed music, sports and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

He was a 1970 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

He leaves to mourn one daughter, Mrs. Alorian Raquel (Deshon) Powell of Westerville; six brothers, Joseph Honeywood, Jr. of Memphis, Tennessee, Dennis Honeywood of Minneapolis, Minnesota, James (Rebecca) Honeywood of Gahanna, Gary Honeywood of Warren, Jeffrey Honeywood of Campbell and Stephen (Joanne) Honeywood of Atlanta, Georgia; one sister, Marcia Honeywood of Warren; four grandchildren; special friend and caregiver, Barbara Bittinger of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the services 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Family will receive friends at 2137 Jackson Street, S.W., the home of his brother, Gary Honeywood.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.