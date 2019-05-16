Charles Lloyd Vance, Sr. Obituary

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Lloyd Vance, Sr., age 74, of Lake Milton, passed away peacefully at his home with all his family at his side on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

He was born on April 12, 1945, in Harman, West Virginia, the son of Charles E. Vance and Thelma E. (Champ) Vance-Rohrbaugh.

Charles married the love of his life, Polly A. Kimble on October 14, 1963 and they have enjoyed 55 years of marriage together.

He has lived in Lake Milton for the last 46 years, formerly of Onego, West Virginia.

Charles worked at GM Lordstown for 39-1/2 years retiring in 2005.

He was a member of the UAW #1112.

He enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting, golfing and playing pool. Charles had two holes in one and played in many golf outings with his friends.

He is survived by his wife, Polly A. Vance of Lake Milton; his mother, Thelma E. Rohrbaugh of Petersburg, West Virginia; three daughters, Dena and Darrell Clonch of Newton Falls, Denise Vance of Lake Milton and Roxanna and James Gay of Berlin Center; one son, Charles L. Vance II of Spring Hill, Tennessee; one sister, Melody and Randy Nesselrodt of Petersburg, West Virginia; five grandchildren, Michael McGarvey of Naugatuck, Connecticut, Brittany and Matt Leek of Newton Falls, Sierra Pennington and her fiancé, George Workman of Newton Falls, Jared Feathers of Lordstown and Abigail Gay of Berlin Center; one great-grandson, Gensen Workman of Newton Falls; many nieces and nephews and his loving dog, Lacey.

He is preceded in death by his father.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home, Inc. in Newton Falls on Saturday, May 18 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Sunday, May 19 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor William McCartney, officiating.

Cremation will follow the funeral.