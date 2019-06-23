Charles L. Spencer Obituary

ADAMSVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Charles L. Spencer, age 82, of Adamsville Road, Adamsville, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday afternoon, June 20, 2019, in Meadville Medical Center.

He was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania on November 8, 1936, a son of Gordon R. and Strossie (Nelson) Spencer.

Chuck had attended Jamestown High School.

He retired in 1998 as a welding supervisor from STERIS Corporation in Erie, where he was employed for 15 years. He was previously employed as a welder for 25 years at the Chicago Bridge & Iron Company in Greenville.

Chuck was a life long member of Adamsville Presbyterian Church where he was an elder.

His hobbies included golfing, gardening, hunting, attending church functions, traveling and spending many winters in Florida. A loving father, his greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends.

On January 19, 1957, he married the former Carol A. Lyon, she passed away September 23, 1996.

He is survived by two daughters, Joni K. Fedorczyk and her husband, Donald, of Greenville and Judy A. Spencer of Adamsville; a son, James L. Spencer and his wife, Debra, of Adamsville; a sister, Betty Mohra of Greenville; two brothers, David Spencer and his wife, Diane, of Jamestown and Hurshel Spencer and his wife, Evelyn, of Orangeburg, South Carolina; two grandchildren, Adam Fedorczyk and his wife, Megan and Kristin Fedorczyk and a sister-in-law, Iris Spencer of Greenville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife and a brother, William Spencer.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 24, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, June 25 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Adamsville Presbyterian Church, 3979 Main Street, Adamsville Pennsylvania.

A funeral and committal service will be held on Tuesday, June 25 at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Rev. Harry Johns, Pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in Rocky Glen Cemetery, Adamsville, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions may be made to Adamsville Presbyterian Church, 3979 Main Street, Adamsville, PA 16110.

All arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown, PA.