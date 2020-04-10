Charles L. Myers, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Leroy Myers, 65, of W. North Street, New Castle, died Thursday, April 9, 2020 at UMPC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

He was born April 27, 1954 in New Castle, the son of the late Harry and Donna (Ross) Myers.

Mr. Myers was a member of the Duca Degli Abruzzi Society of Croton and the Moose and Eagle Clubs in Indiana, Pennsylvania. He enjoyed shooting pool, playing golf, watching football and riding his motorcycle.

He was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam Era.

He is survived by one daughter, Dakotah Myers; two brothers, Donald Lewis and Harry “Skip”‘ Myers; five sisters, Francis Nicely, Rhonda Flynn, Crystal, Joey Reed and Janet Reed and two grandsons, Chase Mason and Devin Habib.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Myers.

There are no funeral services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.