WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - A home going celebration in honor of Mr. Gregory H. Williams, Sr. will be held Saturday, November 23, at 10 a.m. at Grace A.M.E. church, 1137 Main Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, Pastor Avon Odom, officiating.

Mr. Williams passed away to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Trumbull Regional Hospital.