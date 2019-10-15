Charles J. Zarecky, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles J. “Charlie” Zarecky, age 67, of Vernon Road, Greenville passed away Sunday morning, October 13, 2019 in his residence.

He was born in Greenville on June 30, 1952 a son of Frank and Mary (Galus) Zarecky.

He was a 1970 graduate of Greenville High School and served his country in the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam. After Vietnam he enlisted in the Army Reserves.

He was previously employed at Steel Car, Trinity Industries and Hodge Foundry.

On April 9, 1970 Charlie married the former Mary Miller, she survives.

He was a member of the Italian Home Club, Greenville.

In addition to his wife Mary, he is survived by a daughter, Melissa Zarecky of Meadville; two sons, Chris Zarecky and his wife, Kristy, of Hadley and Richard Zarecky of Germany; two brothers, Frank Zarecky and his wife, Ann, of Greenville and Mike Zarecky and his wife, Leann, of Texas; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

As per Charlie’s wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.