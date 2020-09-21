Charles Gzikowski, Conneaut Lake, PA

CONNEAUT LAKE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Gzikowski, age 70, of Conneaut Lake, formerly of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania went to be with the Lord Saturday morning, September 19, 2020 in his residence surrounded by family after a five-year battle with cancer.

He was born in Avella, Pennsylvania on April 15, 1950 a son of Charles and Martha (Randolph) Gzikowski.

He was a 1968 graduate of Avella High School and on July 1, 1983 Charles married the former Cindy Melone, she survives.

He was employed for over 25 years in the maintenance department at Caterpillar, Houston, Pennsylvania, retiring in 2015.

He was a member of All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Canonsburg and most recently attended Reash Community Church in Cochranton.

He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, hunting, being outdoors, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and going to country music concerts.

In addition to his wife he is survived by three children, Robin Christofaro and her husband, Mike, of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, Rev. Ryan C. Gzikowski of Pittsburgh and Dr. Brittany Mears and her husband, Denny, of Atlantic, Pennsylvania; a brother, Henry Gzikowski and his wife, Shirley, of Avella, Pennsylvania; a sister, Margaret McDaniel and her husband, Bill, of Barnesville, Ohio; ten grandchildren, Jordan, Deja, Zoe, Nick, Fred, Marina, Anastasia, Lexy, Camden and Caleb and one great-granddaughter, Ava.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Katie Dupain and two brothers, Raymond Gzikowski and Charles Gzikowski II.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in Reash Community Church, 3607 Reash Church Road, Cochranton, PA 16314 with Rev. Randy Keeling, Pastor of the church, officiating.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Reash Community Church, 3607 Reash Church Road, Cochranton, PA 16314.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty St., Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

