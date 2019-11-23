Charles Emmit Williams, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Emmit Williams Jr., 67, of Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 6:17 a.m. at Ohio Living Lake Vista Rehabilitation Center, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born April 22, 1952 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Charles E. and Eunice Perry Williams, Sr.

He graduated in 1970 from Warren John F. Kennedy High School.

He married Corinne Harris Williams August 3, 1973.

Mr. Williams was employed with Better Living Now Home Healthcare for 10 years as an Aide. He also worked for Thomas Steel Corporation and was a Trumbull County Juvenile Court Advocate.

He was a member of New Jerusalem Fellowship Church, where he was Chairman of the Garden Committee, belonged to the Community Concerned Citizens II, past President and was a Coach for the Warren City Baseball League.

He enjoyed fishing, baseball, car detailing, D.J. and Barbecuing with his own special sauce.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn three sons, Charles (Stephanie) Williams III of Toledo, Cory Jefferson of Warren and Chauncey Harris of Nelsonville; two daughters, Mrs. Charese (RaShawne) Robinson of Macedonia and Ms. Sharena Jefferson of Warren; one brother, Nicholas Williams of Boardman; five sisters, Ms. Doretha Shavers of Liberty Township, Mrs. Kathryn (Sam) Lee of Bloomfield, Mrs. Jocelyn (Vincent) Ingram and Ms. Bridgett Payne both of Cleveland and Ms. Roxanne Moore of Warren; Nineteen grandchildren; two Godsons, Willie Bruner and Paris Bruner both of Warren; two Goddaughters, Ms. ShaChara Lewis and Ms. Shanika Hill both of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Darrell Harris and one brother, Michael Williams.

Calling Hours will be held one hour prior to the services at 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the New Jerusalem Fellowship Church.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Family will receive friends at 1349 Clearview Street, North West in Warren 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.