Charles Edward Anderson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Edward Anderson, 84, of 3650 Palmyra Road, S.W., Warren, departed this life Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 3:25 p.m., at St. Joseph’s Medical Center, following an extended illness.

He was born May 23, 1935, in Auburn, Alabama, the son of Oscar Anderson, Sr. and Dorothy Lee Dowdell Melvin.

Mr. Anderson was employed with General Motors Packard Electric for 25 years in Security, before retiring in 1995. He also worked as a Trumbull County Deputy Sheriff and was a 1953 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He was a member of York Avenue Church of God, the American Legion John Gilliam 564 Post, where he served as Chaplin and enjoyed gardening, reading and softball.

He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force as Sergeant E5 from 1953-1962 during the Korean Conflict, receiving several honors.

He married Lafreda Crawford Anderson, June 16, 1963.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn three daughters, Ms. Dorothy Elaina Anderson of Warren, Mrs. Stacy Dawn (Rodrick) Mitchell of Bowie, Maryland and Ms. Hope Nicole Anderson of Columbia, Maryland; two brothers, Oscar (Theresa) Anderson, Jr. of Niles and John W. Anderson of Warren; one granddaughter, Mrs. Roderita (Justin) Osoh; one great-granddaughter, Miss. Ava Osoh and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Lamar Anderson and Donald Dowdell.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the York Avenue Church of God.

Calling Hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 3650 Palmyra Road, S.W.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.