Charles E. Tirpak, Mecca, Ohio

MECCA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles E. Tirpak, age 76, entered into eternal rest Monday, April 6, 2020 at home.

He was born December 7, 1943 in Manhattan, New York, the son of John and Mary (Essock) Tirpak and had lived in Ohio since 2002, coming from Pennsylvania.

Charlie graduated from Forest Hills High School in New York and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army.

He belonged to the Teamsters Union and worked as a truck driver.

He was a member of the NRA, the American Legion in Catasaqua, Pennsylvania, the VFW in Egypt, Pennsylvania and Porter Lodge No. 284, F. & A.M.

He enjoyed classic movies, was a collector of oldies music memorabilia and loved animals.

Precious memories of Charlie live on with his children, David Tirpak (Dawn) of Germansville, Pennsylvania, Kathy Cydis (David) of Germansville, Pennsylvania and Valerie Campbell (Robert McLaughlin) of Mecca; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Preceding him in death are his parents and one brother, John Tirpak.

Because of the current health crisis, a celebration of Charlie’s good life will take place at a later date. Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.