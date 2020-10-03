Charles E. Eckenrod, Jr., Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles E. Eckenrod, Jr., 66, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at his residence.

Born February 5, 1954, in Houston, Texas, he was the son of the late Charles E., Sr. and Sarah A. (Thompson) Eckenrod.

He married the former Deborah McBriar on July 11, 1977 and she survives at home.

Charles was a graduate of the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf and worked for the Shenango Dam in the maintenance department.

In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and watching the Dallas Cowboys.

Charles is survived by two daughters, Sara (George) Merchant of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Jem Eckenrod of Liberty, Ohio; a son, Joe (Julie) Eckenrod of Sharon, Pennsylvania; two brothers James and Dave Eckenrod, both of Cookville, Tennessee; three sisters, Dixie Eckenrod of Warren, Pennsylvania, Sheryl Eckenrod of Cookville, Tennessee and Theresa Garrison of Myrtle, Oregon; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Eckenrod and a sister, Lori Lamb.

In keeping with Charles’ wishes, there will be no visitation or services at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264, East State Street, Sharon, PA. Online condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Charles E. Eckenrod, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

More stories from WKBN.com: