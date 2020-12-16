SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles E. Dunkerley, age 60, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 14, 2020 at his residence.

Born December 2, 1960, in Davenport, Iowa, he is the son of James A. and Helen I. (McGee) Dunkerley.

His father preceded him in death and his mother survives him and lives in Brookfield, Ohio.

Chuck graduated from Brookfield High School in 1978. He went on to do his undergraduate work at Youngstown State University and then graduated from the Palmer College of Chiropratic in Iowa.

Chuck worked for over 30 years as a Chiropractor and after his retirement, he became the Aquatic’s Instructor at the Buhl Club in Sharon. He was also a scuba instructor for Treasure Cove Scuba, since 2001.

Chuck enjoyed swimming and scuba diving. He was a Dive Master Instructor in scuba diving and liked to travel to the Cayman Islands to scuba dive. His greatest enjoyment though came from teaching children to swim, the kids called him Mr. Chuck.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a sister Lois (George) Taylor of Brookfield, Ohio and two brothers, Michael (Tina) Dunkerley of Brookfield, Ohio and David (April) Dunkerley of Hartford, Ohio, several nieces and nephews and his dog Nutter.

Due to the current pandemic, there will be no visitation or service at this time, but a memorial service will be held and announced at a latter date.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Buhl Club, 28 Pine Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E State Street, Sharon.

