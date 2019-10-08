Charles E. Brown, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles E. Brown, 90, of Lordstown, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 7:29 a.m., in Community Skilled Nursing Center in Warren.

He was born Friday, April 12, 1929, in Leechburg, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Joseph and Agnes Williams Brown, Sr. and came to Warren in 1965.

Charles attended Lincoln University and retired after 30 years with General Motors, where he worked as an assistant foreman.

He was a faithful member of Second Baptist Church and was deacon emeritus of the church.

Charles was an avid sports fan, including the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates and especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

He was married to the former Alberta Williams on July 24, 1954 and they were married for 62 years and she preceded him in death on July 24, 2016.

Fond memories will forever be remembered by his four children, Pamela Brown of Lakeridge, Virginia; Daryl Brown of Warren, Robin Shavers of Euclid and Cynthia (Jodfrey) Stringer of Warren; two brothers, William (Barbara) Brown of Ford City, Pennsylvania and Howard Brown of Leechburg, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Helen Sellers and India Allen, both of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; ten grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

Besides his parents and wife, Charles was preceded in death by his son, Ronald Brown; a brother Joseph Brown, Jr.; a sister, Madeline Touchstone and two granddaughters.

Calling hours will take place on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., in the church.

A funeral service will take place on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in Second Baptist Church, with Pastor Kenneth Wilkins, officiating.

Burial will follow in Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.

The family will receive at the family home at 1220 Salt Springs Road, Lordstown, OH 44481.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.