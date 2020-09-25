Charles Donald Whippo, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Donald Whippo, 37, a lifelong resident of East Palestine passed away unexpectedly September 23, 2020.

Charlie “Chuckie” was born August 2, 1983 in Salem, Ohio, son of Charles T. and Donna Jean Clark Whippo.

He was a 2001 graduate of Crestview High School.

Charlie worked as a Landscaper for Delliquadri Landscaping and previously worked at NVR.

When not working, he enjoyed music, drawing, writing, classic cars, outdoors, fishing and being with his family. Charlie was truly unique and one of a kind–he had the calm, caring and patient personality of his mother and the hard-working, understanding and devoted nature of his father. He was a jack of all trades–always willing to help anyone at any time that he could…one of the kindest souls to ever walk this earth. He had a smile that is forever imprinted on our hearts. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends, yet NEVER forgotten.

Charlie is survived by his parents, Charles and Donna Whippo of East Palestine; daughter, Loyal Davis Whippo of East Liverpool; three sisters, Jennifer Whippo of New Middletown, Jessica (Chris Cox) Whippo of East Palestine and Amber Whippo of East Palestine; nephews, Jordan and Damarion and a niece Mariska.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Merrill G. and Eleanor Whippo; paternal step grandmother, Teresa Whippo; maternal grandparents, Donald O. and Carmel E. Mancuso Clark.

The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.

