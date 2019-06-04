Charles David Marr Obituary

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles David Marr, age 84, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Tennessee.

He was born on September 20, 1934 in Andover, Ohio to Thurman and Lois Estelle (Loe) Marr.

Charles was a 1952 graduate of Andover High School and married Jacquelyn Jean Hayes on June 17, 1955.

He was an Army reservist for 25 years, a graduate of the Command and General Staff College and retired in 1977 as a Lieutenant Colonel.

Charles lived in Fairfield Glade for 13 years before moving to Clarksville.

He was also a teacher of instrumental music for 31 years, had a love for history and was an avid reader.

After retirement, he enjoyed traveling the world with his wife, Jean.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Lori Jean Marr and brother, Douglas Marr.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jacquelyn Jean Marr; children, Richard Marr, Beverly (Mark) Hamming, Shannon (Steve) Pearcey and David Marr; grandchildren, Joshua (Jillian) Hamming and Britany Smith; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Callie, Ryley and Reagan.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery in Andover, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1410 Golf Club Lane Clarksville, TN 37040.

Arrangements handled by Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfunerahomes.com.