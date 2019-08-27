Charles C. Wood, Jr., Hartford, Ohio – Obituary

HARTFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles C. Wood, Jr. 84, of Hartford, passed away peacefully Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren.

He was born March 27, 1935 in Warren, the son of Charles C., Sr. and Thelma (Baker) Wood and had lived in the area all his life.

Charlie graduated from Warren G. Harding High School and attended both Kent State and Youngstown State universities.

His life’s work and avid hobby was as a train collector. He built model trains and invented a train enamel, from which he made over 200 colors. A Methodist by faith, he enjoyed going out to eat and his six Irish setters.

He is sadly missed by his loving wife of 63 years, Layes (Fletcher) Wood, whom he married July 20, 1956; a daughter, Jean Chesnak (John) of Brookfield; two granddaughters, Bonnie and Lisa Chesnak and his four-legged great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his son, Charles Wood, who passed away in 1983 and his sister, Barbara Adgate.

Per his request, cremation is taking place.

Graveside services will held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.