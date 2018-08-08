Charles Buddy Lymore Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Charles Buddy Lymore, 84, of Howland, passed away peacefully Monday, August 6, 2018 at Select Specialty Hospital in Youngstown.

He was born June 18, 1934 in Niles, the son of Geroge E., Sr. and Lucy (Grover) Lymore.

Charles attended Niles McKinley High School, where he had played football and retired from the U.S. Army after 22 years of honorable service.

He belonged to Valley Baptist Church in Niles and enjoyed sports; especially football and baseball and Westerns.

He is sadly missed by his three children, Keith Lymore of Norman, Oklahoma, Lori Cross of Vallejo, California and Shannon Lymore-Brown of Greenbelt, Maryland; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two sisters, Elaine Pennington of Warren and Donna Lymore-Johnson of Woodland Hills, California and a brother, George E. Lymore, Jr. of Warren.

His parents precede him in death.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 10, 2018 at Valley Missionary Baptist Church, 405 Depot Street, Niles, Ohio 44446.

Friends may call 10:00 - 11:00 am Friday, August 10 at the church prior to services.

Interment will follow at Niles Union Cemetery.