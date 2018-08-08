My Valley Tributes

Charles Buddy Lymore Obituary

Howland, Ohio - August 6, 2018

By:

Posted: Aug 08, 2018 02:48 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 08, 2018 02:48 PM EDT

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Charles Buddy Lymore, 84, of Howland, passed away peacefully Monday, August 6, 2018 at Select Specialty Hospital in Youngstown. 

He was born June 18, 1934 in Niles, the son of Geroge E., Sr. and Lucy (Grover) Lymore.

Charles attended Niles McKinley High School, where he had played football and retired from the U.S. Army after 22 years of honorable service. 

He belonged to Valley Baptist Church in Niles and enjoyed sports; especially football and baseball and Westerns.

He is sadly missed by his three children, Keith Lymore of Norman, Oklahoma, Lori Cross of Vallejo, California and Shannon Lymore-Brown of Greenbelt, Maryland; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two sisters, Elaine Pennington of Warren and Donna Lymore-Johnson of Woodland Hills, California and a brother, George E. Lymore, Jr. of Warren.

His parents precede him in death.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 10, 2018 at Valley Missionary Baptist Church, 405 Depot Street, Niles, Ohio 44446. 

Friends may call 10:00 - 11:00 am Friday, August 10 at the church prior to services.

Interment will follow at Niles Union Cemetery. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

H. Gilson Blair logo Need help with estate planning and probate? Click here

MyValleyTributes

  • Kathryn Marie Cozadd Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Kathryn Marie Cozadd Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Donald Dowd Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Donald Dowd Obituary

    Alliance, Ohio - August 8, 2018

    Read More »
  • Richard J.
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Richard J. "Batman" Nuth Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - August 8, 2018

    Read More »
  • George F. Hoover, Jr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    George F. Hoover, Jr. Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Mary Lean (Morgan) Harris Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Mary Lean (Morgan) Harris Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Peggy L. Mason Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Peggy L. Mason Obituary

    North Jackson, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • David J. Santillo Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    David J. Santillo Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Bruce Alan Lewandowski Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Bruce Alan Lewandowski Obituary

    Austintown Township, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Kenneth Rush, Jr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Kenneth Rush, Jr. Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Noel Suarez Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Noel Suarez Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Elizabeth M.
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Elizabeth M. "Betty" Morgan Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Charles Buddy Lymore Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Charles Buddy Lymore Obituary

    Howland, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • James Norman
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    James Norman "Jim" Johnson Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Steven J. Acri Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Steven J. Acri Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Delmar E. Lytle Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Delmar E. Lytle Obituary

    Cortland, Ohio - August 8, 2018

    Read More »
  • Nicole M. Adams Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Nicole M. Adams Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 4, 2018

    Read More »
  • Paul D. McKay, Jr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Paul D. McKay, Jr. Obituary

    Austintown, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Perry Nicholas Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Perry Nicholas Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »

Trending Stories