GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles A. Hillenbrand, age 68, of Eagle Street, Greenville, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 in his residence.

He will be missed by family and friends.

Cremation was chosen and there will be no services.

Inurnment will be in St. Michael Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.