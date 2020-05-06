Charles A. Eaves, Hempfield Township, PA

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles A. Eaves, age 90, of Hayfield Road, Hempfield Township, formerly of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday morning, May 5, 2020 in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Greenville on December 20, 1929 to Charles S. and Marian (Reinhart) Eaves.

He was a 1947 graduate of Penn High School and received his B.S. Degree from Thiel College in 1952.

Charlie served in the U.S. Army at Aberdeen Proving Grounds from 1955-1957.

He was employed by Westinghouse Electric Corporation, Reynolds Plant and later with Spang Mechanics, Inc. in Butler.

Charlie was also a licensed pilot, flight instructor and check airman.

He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Greenville.

On June 2, 1952, he married the former Marie Enterline, she survives at home. Also surviving are a daughter, Mary Ann Funt and her husband, Mark, of North Palm Beach, Florida; a son, Charles David Eaves and his wife, Bonnie, of Greenville; five grandchildren, Seth Funt and his wife, Elizabeth, Jared Funt and his wife, Sarah, Jordan Funt and his wife, Holly, Michelle Hanington and her husband, Mike and Daniel Eaves and his wife, Samantha and ten great-grandchildren, Rhys and Mia Funt, Sage, Noah, Casey and Eliza Funt, Milena Funt, Brody and Parker Hanington and Skylar Eaves.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per Charlie’s wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be no services. Inurnment will be in the columbarium of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1 Trinity Place, Greenville, PA 16125 or Sharon Regional Health System Hospice, 1955 Shenango Valley Fwy, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.