Charles A. Bruno, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles A. Bruno, 77, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at St. Mary’s Home in West Hartford Connecticut.

Charles was born September 19, 1942, in Rochester, Ohio, the son of the late Arthur and Elizabeth Soles Bruno; he dedicated his life to their care after his retirement in 1996.

He was a longtime resident of Columbiana and spent many winters in St. Petersburg, Florida and lived his last two years in West Hartford, Connecticut to be closer to his beloved family.

Chuck was a longtime faithful member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

He graduated from East Palestine High School in 1960 and was a member of the varsity basketball team. He then went on to attend YSU and graduated in 1965.

Chuck proudly served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves from 1968-1970. He spent his entire career as a Civil Engineer for the U.S. Government, where he retired in 1996 as a member of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pittsburgh District and was presented with the Gold Award in 1994 for outstanding professional employee.

He became a member of the American Society of Civil Engineering in 1977. Chuck was commended for his performance by the Department of the Army for his work as a Civil Engineer in 1987. In 1990 he was recognized for 20 years of service in the Government of the United States of America.

He was an avid fan of Pittsburgh sports, most especially the Penguins and Pirates.

Charles will be dearly missed by his friends who called him Chuck and his nieces and nephew who lovingly referred to him as “Unc”. He is survived by his sister, Anna Jean (Bruno) McTigue; nieces Jeanne, Kathy, Tara and Colleen McTigue and a nephew, John McTigue.

A private burial will be held Wednesday, June 10 at St. Mary’s Cemetery in East Palestine.

A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.