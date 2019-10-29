Catherine Rose Smith, Shenango Valley, PA

SHENANGO VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Catherine Rose Smith will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Morris Chapel AME in Farrell.

Mrs. Smith departed this life Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Allentown, Pennsylvania surrounded by her loving family.

Ms. Smith was born in Jackson, Mississippi a daughter of Johnny Lee Williams, Sr. and Christine Brown.

She relocated to the Shenango Valley many years ago and was formerly employed with JCPenney and Malibu Steel Foundry.

She liked to entertain guest while sitting on her porch with her family and friends. She enjoyed paying bingo and she will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, Michele Smith Hooe, Nekela Lucas, Charles Smith and Andre (Nicole) Smith all of Allentown, Pennsylvania and Dana (Althea) Smith of Texas; four sisters, five brothers, 38 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Shirley Hyman and her sons, Leslie Smith and Torrance Smith.

The family will receive friends Saturday, November 2 from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Ministry of comfort and transitional care entrusted to J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.