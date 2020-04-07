Catherine Rich, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Rich, 70, of Warren, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 12:50 a.m. at Signature Health Care of Warren following a short illness.

She was born Monday, August 1, 1949 in Warren the daughter of the late Joseph Wilbur and Marietta Elizabeth Tierman Parker and was a lifelong area resident.

Catherine retired in 2009 from Taco Bell.

Fond memories of Catherine will be forever be remembered by her three children, Samantha, Rhonda and Joseph Rich; two sisters, Donna (JoJo) Parker and Sue Hostettler; a brother, Thomas “Wink” Parker and one grandson, Frederick J. Rich.

Besides her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by two brothers, Bradley and Erle Parker.

A caring cremation will take place and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.