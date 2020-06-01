Catherine R. Taylor Owens, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Catherine Taylor Owens will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Second Baptist Church in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. Ms. Owens of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, departed this life for her heavenly home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 after a brief illness.

Catherine, affectionately known as “Pungjy” was born November 8, 1934 in Huntington, West Virginia. She was the first born child to Elbert and Alice Woods.

Catherine worked as a beautician, owner of a child care facility and retired from General Motors after 40 years of service.

She was an avid bowler with several leagues that traveled around the world. She loved spending time with her special nieces and nephews. She enjoyed family gatherings and loved to cook. She was known for her special cornbread, Texas sheetcake and especially her sweet potato pies.

Catherine was a faithful member of Second Baptist Church, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. During her stewardship she served as a member of the choir, a church mother, Deaconess and a Trustee.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter Kathi Mitchell; stepdaughter, Katrina; sisters, Betty, Shirley, Amy, Lelia, Helen, Rosa Lee, Thelma and Mary Jean; brothers Bernard, Eddie Roy, Clifton and Charles; brother-in-law, Rev James McKeithan; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Kaylan, Tayshia, Taryn, Mikaela, Josh, Jordan, Anthony, Kevin, Jr. and Nikko; Godson, Joseph McNeal and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents, Alice and Elbert Woods; husbands, Kenneth Taylor and Arthur Lee Owens; sisters, Maxine, Octavia, Grace, Trudy and Alma; brothers, Elbert, Jr. and Tom and grandson, Kevin.

She leaves a legacy of love and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Catherine R. Taylor Owens