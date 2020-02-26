Catherine P. “Polly” Oden, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine P. “Polly” Oden, age 91, of The Colony at St. Paul’s, Greenville, passed away Tuesday morning, February 25, 2020 in UPMC Mercy.



She was born in Clarion County on December 29, 1928 to Richard S. Hess and and Elizabeth (Board) Hess.

Polly was a 1946 graduate of Salem Township High School, received her Secretarial Certificate from Thiel College in 1948, obtained her B.S. in Education from Slippery Rock in 1968 and her Masters in Education from Westminster in 1970.

She was employed as a teacher for over 26 years. She taught at Mohawk Elementary School in 1968, was a first grade teacher at New Bedford Elementary from 1968-1971 and retired as a reading specialist from Big Beaver Area Schools in 1993 after 22 years of employment.

Polly was a member of Hillside Presbyterian Church, Greenville and had been a past member of Bessemer Presbyterian Church, where she had served as a Sunday School Teacher, Deacon, Session Member, member of the Women’s Circle, Rotary Dinner Helper and had chaired the Christian Education Committee in years 1993-1994.



She was a member of Gamma Delta College Sorority, Bessemer Womens Club and the Clenmoore Prime Timers. Her professional memberships included, Keystone Reading Assoc., BBFEA, PSEA, NEA, Kappa Delta Pi Honarary Ed Fraternity, PSEAR and PASR.

Polly enjoyed photography, world traveling, gardening, cooking, auction sales and spending time with her family.



On January 22, 1949 she married Hartley C. “Bud” Oden, he passed away on January 17, 2013.

She is survived by two daughters, Sandra L. Kellner and her husband, Donald, of Oil City, Pennsylvania and V. Gail Baker and her husband, Joseph, of Oil City, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Hartley R. Oden and his companion, Paula Berenzy, of Newton Falls, Ohio and Charles R. Oden of Oil City, Pennsylvania and a brother; Rev. Howard Hess of Normalville, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a sister, Margaret Say and a brother, Richard P. Hess.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, February 28, 2020, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral service will be Saturday, February 28, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, Rev. Julia Fraser, Chaplain of St. Paul’s, officiating.

Inurnment will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the choice of the donor.