Catherine May Graham, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine May Graham, 63, of North Mulberry Street, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at her home in New Castle.

She was born April 20, 1956 in Reisterstown, Maryland a daughter of the late James and Agnes (Gottschalk) Graham.

Miss Graham worked as a Crisis Coordinator at the Lawrence County Women’s Shelter for 29 years and was a bartender at the KP Club for over 30 years.

She enjoyed going on vacations and traveling and loved spending time with her friends and family and her life-long companion Nick.

She is survived by four sisters, Elizabeth A. Graham of New Castle, Margaret V. Williams of Ellwood City, Mary Lou Black of New Castle, and Dorothy G. Brest of Greenville, Pennsylvania, three brothers, James F. Graham, Jr., George J. Graham, and Richard I. Graham all of New Castle, her life-long companion, Nicholas F. Ambrosini of New Castle and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Memorial services will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Deacon Dan Kielar of Holy Spirit Parish will be officiating.

Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.