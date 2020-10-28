Catherine Margaret Scott Reinhart, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Margaret Scott Reinhart, born August 4, 1917, died October 26, 2020.

Catherine, “Katie”, was born in Prospect, Butler County, Pennsylvania but her parents soon moved to Hadley, Pennsylvania and then to a dairy farm off of the Mercer Road near Greenville, Pennsylvania. Katie spent most of her life in Mercer County, Pennsylvania. Her mother was a Pattison and her father a Scott, both from past generations around the 1820’ies who had immigrated from near Glasgow, Scotland.

She attended Hadley School, Hempfield School and then Penn High School until her Junior year when she left to help her family after her father’s death at age 57.

She was baptized a Presbyterian, married Kenneth Ivan Reinhart, a Lutheran, whose German ancestors had also immigrated from the Rhineland in the 1820ies. After marriage both became members of the Jerusalem Evangelical and Reformed Church on Donation Road, in Otter Creek Township which was next to their home,

“The Little House”, which was built on an acre carved out of Kenneth’s parent’s farm. In 1950, the two families switched homes, which were only some 100 yards apart, as Kenneth’s parents retired from farming.

Katie was a loyal church volunteer for Sunday school, where she taught for many decades, summer bible school and St. Paul’s, originally an orphanage and now a retirement, assisted living and nursing home complex adjacent to Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Her younger son, Glenn, died at age 73 on January 2, 2013 and his son Todd, age 25, died in 2006. Glenn’s wife Mary continues to live in Burghill, Ohio near their other two children Tracy and Kelly. Kelly and husband Richard Reinhart (Né Barry) have two daughters, Bella and Olivia.

Her older son, Bill, is a retired ophthalmologist living in Solon, Ohio. He has an older daughter, Lori Renee Reinhart, presently an ore boat Captain on the Great Lakes and Elizabeth Scott Reinhart in an anesthesia residency at Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut. Bill and wife, Debra Ernst Sabol Reinhart’s children, Dan Sabol and spouse April Campbell and children Mai Ly and twin boys Atticus and Locke and Kate Sabol Balogh and Justin Balogh with Samantha and Madeline and Deb and Bill’s own daughter Elizabeth Scott Reinhart. All will miss “Nanny”. Katie loved hearing about and seeing all of her “kiddos”.

Katie was one of five siblings, her three brothers, John, Bill and Art are no longer with us and her sister Eleanor and husband William Carley live near Greenville.

Katie kept close track of all of her Scott and Pattison relatives.

After Kenneth’s death in 1995, Katie sold the family farm and moved into an apartment at The Colony, St. Paul’s in 1997, eventually transferring to the Ridgewood assisted living and then in December 2019 to hospice care at The Villas nursing home.

Her family appreciate the loving care that Katie has received at St. Paul’s.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jerusalem Christian Church, 560 Donation Rd., Greenville, PA 16125 or to St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, 339 E. Jamestown Rd., Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 20, 2020 in Delaware Cemetery, 2162 Greenville-Mercer Rd., Fredonia, with Rev. John Canon, Pastor of Jerusalem Christian Church, Greenville, officiating.

There will be no calling hours.

