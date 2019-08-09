Catherine Mae (Hogue) Flowers, Sharpsville, PA – Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine “Mae” (Hogue) Flowers, age 93, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday evening, August 8, 2019 at her residence.

Born October 6, 1925 in Hickory Township, she was the daughter of the late John B. and Mary Edna (Small) Hogue.

Mae married Gerald L. Flowers on April 17, 1947 and he survives her at home.

Mae was a housewife and was very active in her church, Orangeville United Methodist, where she was a choir director and a member of the United Methodist Women.

She enjoyed sewing, going to concerts and spending time with her family.

In addition to her husband she is survived by a daughter, Beverly Sember of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; three sons, Gary Flowers and his wife, Jonine, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Gene Flowers and his wife, Connie, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Robert Flowers and his wife, Elise, of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; along with eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by three sisters and four brothers.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 11 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon and Monday August 12 from 10:00 a.m. to the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. at Orangeville United Methodist Church.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Ron McIlvaine officiating.

Burial will follow in Morefield Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Orangeville United Methodist Church, Box 67, Orangeville, OH 44453.

