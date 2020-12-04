Catherine J. Sopkovich, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine J. Sopkovich, 96, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Catherine was born January 9, 1924 in Youngstown, Ohio and was a daughter of John and Mary Nacin Bernat.

She was a homemaker who devoted her life to taking care of her family.

She was a member of St. Luke Parish.

She was an avid gardener and baker, spending time in her rose gardens and baking during the holidays.

Catherine leaves to cherish her memory, her grandson, Steve (Deidre) Pihonsky of Ramsey, Minnesota and her great-grandsons, Connor and Noah Pihonsky. Catherine will also be remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Other than her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Stephen, whom she married January 9, 1946 and who passed away in 1986; her daughter, Kathleen A. Allen; brothers, John, Andrew, Anthony, Joseph and Paul Bernat and sisters, Helen Lucas, Anna F. Bocan, Mary and Martha Bernat.

The family has entrusted Catherine’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home.

Private services will be held and there are intentions to have a memorial celebration of her life once everyone can come together safely.

She will be interred at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial donations in memory of Catherine can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

