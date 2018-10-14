My Valley Tributes

Catherine I. Steele Obituary

Girard, Ohio - October 13, 2018

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Catherine I. Steele, 91, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 13, 2018, at Shepherd of the Valley in Niles, after a long and fulfilling life.

Catherine was born March 14, 1927, in Girard, a daughter of the late Terrence and Gladys Adams O’Neil and was a lifelong area resident.

A loving and devoted wife and mother, Mrs. Steele dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family. 

She was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

Catherine was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting and cooking. Her greatest joy was her family and she enjoyed the time she spent with them, especially her grandchildren.

Her husband, of 54 years, James Steele, whom she married November 15, 1947, passed away February 22, 2002.

Catherine leaves to cherish her memory three children, Noreen (Doug) Anstrom of Niles, Terry (Julie) Steele of Warren and Pat (Debbie) Kelly of Niles; three grandchildren, Kim (Jim) Kish of Aurora, Chris (Liz) Cowher of Cuyahoga Falls and Terry (Dawn) Steele of Hilliard; five great-grandchildren, Jimmy and Makenna Kish, Megan and Caitlyn Cowher and Brendan Steele; two sisters, Margaret Hughes and Mary Babik, both of Girard; many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Catherine will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Besides her husband; five brothers, Thomas “Porky” O’Neil, John “Jack” O’Neil, Pat O’Neil, Terry “Duke” O’Neil, Robert “Butch” O’Neil and a sister, Dorothy Kelly, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at St. Rose Church, 48 East Main Street, Girard, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Girard Union Cemetery, where Catherine will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 South State Street, in Girard. Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Catherine’s family.

