Catherine E. Isaac, New Castle, PA

New Castle, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine E. Isaac, 53, of Arlington Avenue, died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born April 21, 1966 in Freemont, Nebraska the daughter of Eloise Marie (Rauchenbaugh) Roberts, her mother survives in New Castle.

Ms. Isaac enjoyed writing short stories, listening to and singing music and drawing and painting.

She is survived by four children, Luke Isaac, Noah Isaac, Trenton Isaac, all of New Castle and Emily Isaac of Youngstown, Ohio and one brother, Ernie Roberts of New Castle.

Private funeral services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Pastor Jarrod Mills of Clifton Flats Alliance Church will be officiating.