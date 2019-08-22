Catherine C. Sims, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine C. Sims, 82, of Warren, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born February 17, 1937 in Ravenna, the daughter of Edward and Helen (Milton) Proctor and had lived in northeast Ohio all her life.

A homemaker, Catherine was a member of Monument of Faith C.O.G.I.C. She enjoyed cooking for her family and spending time with them.

Precious memories of Catherine live on with her nine children, Lamar of Florida, Alvin (Donna) of Georgia, Greg of Columbus, Wayne (Colleen) of Columbus, Kevin of Warren, Denise of Warren, Rodney (Lisa) of Columbus, Darrell (Nicole) of Warren and Jerrett Sims of Howland; 28 grandchildren; 56 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Doris Stevenson and Dorothy Provitt, both of Warren; two brothers, Edward of Texas and Donald Proctor of Tennessee and a host of nieces, nephews and their families.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Alvin Sims, who passed away in 1996; one son, Donald Sims; three sisters, Frances Carson, Virginia Taylor and Evelyn Weber and one brother, Robert Proctor.

Services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Monument of Faith C.O.G.I.C.

Friends may call 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24 at the church prior to services.

Entombment will take place Monday, August 26 at Pineview Memorial Park.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.