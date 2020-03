HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine A. Johnson passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was 83 years old.

Catherine will be sadly missed by her husband, Robert Allen Johnson, her children, grandchildren and extended family.

Friends may call Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. in the Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148

Burial will take place in Mt. Washington Cemetery