Castilla Alander Austin, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Castilla Alander Austin, 96, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 30, 2020,

Born February 10, 1924, in Wilmington, North Carolina, he was the son of Henry and Mattie Austin.

Mr. Austin graduated from Warren G, Harding in 1942.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during WWII in the Battle of Normandy.

He retired from Republic Steel after 34 years as a Larrycar operator.

Mr. Austin was a member of Second Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon-Emeritus, Brotherhood, Sunday School Superintendent, Men’s Choir and Canton-Warren-Youngstown Laymens.

He enjoy family rides to the mountains and lakes and listening to the radio, especially polkas and football.

Castilla Austin is survived by a son James (Shirley) Austin of Warren; daughters, Ona ( Neil) Rodgers and Hazel Austin, both of Warren and Carla Cleveland of Texas; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wives Margaret Louise Robinson Austin and Christina Stargell Austin; one brother David Rheams.

Services will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Second Baptist Church; 11:00 a.m. with viewing one hour prior.

Burial will be in Meadowbrook Cemetery, Champion. Social distancing will be followed.

Arrangements are being handled by the Murray-Wellington Funeral Home in Alliance, Ohio.