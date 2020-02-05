Carolyn Raye Charleston, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn Raye Charleson, 77, of 9 Penn Avenue, Greenville, passed away on Friday afternoon, January 31, 2020 at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, following a brief illness.



Carolyn was born in Geneva, Pennsylvania on July 11, 1942 to Raymond and Florence (Eddy) Charleson.



Carolyn was a 1960 graduate of Greenville High School.

She was an artist and a writer; having a copyright on the book “Trilogy of Gentle Awakening”, a children’s book about birth, life and death. Her favorite excerpt, “Don’t wonder if death is painful, because the mind and body give assistance, the beauty of our creation is such, we have built-in shock for resistance, a shell is discarded a creature takes wing, perhaps in a sense we do the same thing” was meant to give context to life’s transitions in a meaningful way for any age.



Carolyn enjoyed writing, drawing, time with her children, grandchildren, sister, brother and friends and until his passing, her companion and pet, Ralphie.



Carolyn is survived by three daughters, Elizabeth Bisig and her husband, Steve, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Christina Goetjen of Cold Spring Harbor, New York and Stephanie Lewis of Navarre, Florida; sister, Joyce Keeley and her husband, Pete, of Greenville; brother, Raymond Charleson of Exeter, England; six grandchildren, Thomas Moss, Mathew Gilliland, Henry Goetjen, William Goetjen, Lena Goetjen and Alex Lewis and a great-grandson, Xavier Gilliland.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions can be made to: Art and Respect for Life.



