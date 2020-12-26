Carolyn J. Reiter, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn J. Reiter, age 73, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Addison Healthcare Center.

Carolyn was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on January 26, 1947, the daughter of the late Joseph C. and Pauline (McLaughlin) Reiter.

She was a 1964 graduate of Sharon High School and went on to do her undergraduate work at Youngstown State University. She finished her education at Kent State, where she received a Master’s Degree in Science.

Carolyn worked for Metro General Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio as a laboratory Supervisor, she also worked for Jezwald’s Towing as a Dispatcher.

Carolyn loved to read and do puzzles. She liked to bake and spend time with her family. She was known for her wild and wicked sense of humor. She called Bingo at her apartment complex and volunteered at various nursing homes.

Carolyn is survived by three brothers, Lynn Reiter of Windsor, California, John Reiter of Dallas, Texas and Paul Reiter of Sharon, Pennsylvania; one sister, Sally Naples of New Castle, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren and a son, Daniel.

She was preceded in death by a nephew, Lloyd J. Kelly

Services are being held at a later date due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Crossroads Hospice, Addison Healthcare Center and Hospitality Care Center for the excellent care Carolyn received from each.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

