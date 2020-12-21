Carolyn G. Adams, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn G. Adams, 84, a lifelong resident of New Waterford, passed away December 19, 2020, in the loving care of her granddaughter Michelle, surrounded by her loving family.

Carolyn was born August 4, 1936, in New Waterford, daughter of the late Pete and Helen Cope.

She enjoyed baking, cooking, camping and taking care of her family.

Carolyn is survived by three daughters, Pat (Ron) Fennell of New Waterford, Kathy (Allan) Young of Negley and Barbie (Bub) Butler of Calcutta; seven grandchildren, Bryan (BreAnn) Fennell, Lydia (Dustin) Spalding, Clay (Sierra) Fennell, Michelle (Glenn) Knopp, Michael (Monica) Young, Josh (Jacquelyn) Butler and Travis (Becky) Butler; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and her dog, Abbey. She is also survived by three brothers, Richard, Kenneth (Joanne) and Jim Cope.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert Adams in 2017; as well as a brother, Bob Cope and a sister, Catherine Vogel.

At this time, no services will be announced.

Memorial contributions may be made in Carolyn’s name to the New Waterford Fire Department, P.O. Box 105, New Waterford, OH 44445.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine are in charge of arrangements.

